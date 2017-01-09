K-pop stars return from military service, top actors enlist

Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi (Yonhap)

This year will see the return of K-pop idols as they complete their compulsory military service. Kim Hyun-joong of SS501 will be discharged on Feb. 11, while his bandmate Park Jung-min will leave the Army on July 1.Both members of TVXQ will return to civilian life this year -- Yunho on April 20 and Changmin on Aug. 18. Yoochun of JYJ is also scheduled to be discharged from the military on Aug. 26.Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Siwon of Super Junior will be discharged on July 12, July 14 and Aug. 18, respectively.Lee Seung-gi, who joined the military with the release of the single “I‘m Going to the Military,” will be discharged on Oct. 31.Meanwhile, many of the stars born between 1986 and 1988 will give up their celebrity lifestyle to fulfill their mandatory military duty this year. Some of the most beloved actors, including Kim Soo-hyun, Lee Min-ho and Jang Keun-suk are expected to start their military service.Joo Won, Seo In-guk and Ji Chang-wook have also indicated their intention to join the Army this year.Born in 1986, Yoo Ah-in will need to undergo another physical exam in March to determine whether he will enter active duty or reservist duty.This year will see K-pop stars Junsu of JYJ and T.O.P of Big Bang enter the police force on Feb. 9. Kim Hyung-jun of SS501 will join them, though the exact date is yet to be set.In a recent press conference, Kyuhyun of Super Junior said he will enlist this year as the last one in the group. Born in 1988, G-Dragon of Big Bang may also join T.O.P.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)