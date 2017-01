Ailee makes US debut with new stage name

(Official Page of Ailee Japan)

Singer Ailee made her US debut Saturday under the new stage name A.Leean.The artist’s first American debut single, titled “Fall Back,” was released through www.nimbit.com on Saturday.“A.Leean already has a large fan base and has performed at concerts all around the world, including South Korea,” said WestSide Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based music label and management company, a day ahead of the debut, without identifying Ailee. The company also released a teaser image that said “Famous singer, new alias.”The official music video ofor “Fall Back” will be unveiled via YouTube and Vevo on Wednesday, according to WestSide Entertainment.By Jie Ye-eun ( yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com