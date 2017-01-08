Ailee makes US debut with new stage name

|(Official Page of Ailee Japan)
The artist’s first American debut single, titled “Fall Back,” was released through www.nimbit.com on Saturday.
“A.Leean already has a large fan base and has performed at concerts all around the world, including South Korea,” said WestSide Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based music label and management company, a day ahead of the debut, without identifying Ailee. The company also released a teaser image that said “Famous singer, new alias.”
|"Fall Back" (WestSide Entertainment)
The official music video ofor “Fall Back” will be unveiled via YouTube and Vevo on Wednesday, according to WestSide Entertainment.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)