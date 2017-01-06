Cho Won-tae named president of Korean Air

Cho, the son of Cho Yang-ho, Hanjin Group’s chairman, was promoted from executive vice president and chief operating officer to president and COO. He was one of 53 executives promoted or newly named by the group.
Chi Chang-hoon, the current president and COO of Korean Air, will serve as a senior adviser to the company for the next year.
According to Korean Air, the promotion of Cho Won-tae is intended to “lead change and innovation within the company and develop the company’s strengths to lead the global airline market.”
Kang Young-sik, Korean Air’s executive vice president and chief technology officer, was also promoted to president and chief operating officer of the Korea Airport Service.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)