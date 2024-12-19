Home

    Night of chaos: Inside Yoon’s Cabinet in hours before declaration
    Acting president vetoes 6 contentious bills
    Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
    Will Yoon be caught up in yet another scandal?
    Martial law, treason, insurrection: When news suddenly felt like foreign language
    Authorities on alert as Korean won sinks to 15-year low
    Hyundai Motor keeping tabs on Honda-Nissan merger
    Politics and YouTube in Korea: Intertwined and dangerous
    [Graphic News] Idiom of the year
    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin logs 1.2b streams on Spotify in record time
[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Moon Ki-hoon

Published : Dec. 20, 2024 - 09:01

"Firefighters"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 4

Drama

Directed by Kwak Kyung-taek

Rookie firefighter Chul-woong (Joo Won) and his veteran teammate Jin Seop (Kwon Do-won) find their relationship pushed to the brink after a rescue operation ends in tragedy. The duo must face their greatest challenge yet that will test not only their courage but also their fractured bond. Based on a true story.

"Mufasa: The Lion King"

(US)

Opened Dec. 18

Drama/Adventure

Directed by Barry Jenkins

Young, orphaned Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) crosses paths with Taka, a lion with a royal lineage (Kelvin Harrison Jr). Along with a band of unlikely friends, the duo embarks on an incredible adventure as they navigate the challenges of the African savanna. A prequel to the 2019 CGI-animated Lion King remake.

“Moana 2”

(US)

Opened Nov. 27

Fantasy/Adventure

Directed by Dana Ledoux Miller, Jason Hand, David Derrick Jr.

Summoned by her wayfinding ancestors, Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) sets sail for the far reaches of Oceania alongside newfound allies, where unprecedented dangers await beyond the horizon.

"About Family"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 11

Drama/comedy

Directed by Yang Woo-suk

Successful dumpling restaurant owner Moo-ok (Kim Yun-seok) grapples with his only son Moon-seok's (Lee Seung-gi) decision to choose monastic life over the family business. His world is turned upside down when young children arrive at his door, carrying secrets about his son's past.

