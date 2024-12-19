[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim tops 100m views with ‘Crazy’ music video

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim has achieved 100 million views on YouTube on the music video for “Crazy,” agency Source Music said Thursday. It is the eighth music video from the group to reach the milestone. American magazine Teen Vogue picked it as one of 15 Best K-Pop Music Videos of 2024 earlier this month, writing: “From beginning to end, ‘Crazy’ makes you feel like you’re on a Y2K acid trip.” “Crazy” is the titular track from the group's fourth EP and debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 76. It is the group’s second entry on the main songs chart and stayed another week at No. 88. This made the quintet the fifth K-pop band to spend at least two weeks on the chart, along with BTS, Blackpink, NewJeans and Fifty Fifty. Ong Seongwu to meet fans in Japan

(Credit: Fantagio) (Credit: Fantagio)

Ong Seongwu, formerly of Wanna One, invited fans in Japan to a meet-and-greet in Saitama on Feb. 14, 2025, agency Fantagio said Thursday. It is the first time he is holding such an event on his own, as he looks to be able to spend Valentine’s Day with his fans. The singer and actor is also set to host a fan meetup in Seoul on Jan. 4. He made an appearance at a media showcase for the animation “Niko – Beyond the Northern Lights” in Seoul on Wednesday. Seongwu voiced the main character of the Christmas film. It was his first public spotting since he completed serving his mandatory military duty in October as a member of the Army marching band. Seongwu was formerly part of project boy band Wanna One and debuted as a solo singer in 2020. He also branched into acting in 2019 and has played roles in TV dramas and the movie “Life Is Beautiful.” Winner’s Kang Seungyoon discharged

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Kang Seungyoon of Winner was discharged from the military Thursday, as he posted a captured image that conveyed congratulations. The leader and youngest member of the band is the first and so far only of the foursome to serve as an active-duty soldier, earning a series of commendations while serving in the Army. This stands in striking contrast from his bandmate Mino, who has been mired in controversy over negligence. Mino is just four days away from his discharge as a social service agent, but is suspected of neglecting his duty, including overusing leave. According to police on Thursday, an investigation has been launched to look into the allegations. Breaching such regulations can lead to an extension of service. WEi to drop 7th EP next month

(Credit: WE Entertainment) (Credit: WE Entertainment)