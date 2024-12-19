Wrap up 2024 with annual year-end K-pop festivals

Most Popular
Wrap up 2024 with annual year-end K-pop festivalsBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 16:36
K-pop fans worldwide are gearing up for the grand spectacle of Korea's major year-end music shows — "KBS Song Festival," "SBS Gayo Daejeon" and "MBC Gayo Daejejeon." Each festival has a unique concept and star-studded lineup, offering a glimpse into the past, present and future of K-pop. From legendary reunions to first-time collaborations, these year-end stages promise unforgettable moments to close out 2024 and welcome 2025 in style.
Cross-generational collaborations at KBS
This year's "KBS Song Festival" will be held under the concept of "Infinity," symbolizing K-pop musicians from different times and spaces infinitely connecting through music. The event will take place Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Kintex in Ilsan, with rapper Zico, Ive's Jang Won-young, and actor Kim Young-dae as MCs.
First-generation K-pop icons from the 1990s and early 2000s — including Baby V.O.X, Jinusean, Bada and Koo Jun-yeop — will grace the stage.
Jinusean will present a cross-generational collaboration with Ive's Jang Won-young and BoyNextDoor. Jang will pay homage to singer Uhm Jung-hwa as she showcases her chemistry with Jinusean. BoyNextDoor will join forces with Jinusean to deliver a hip-hop stage. MC Kim Young-dae will go on stage with Enhypen's Heeseung, and Baby V.O.X will join the rising girl group Kiss of Life for a special performance.
Singer Yoon Soo-il, best known for his 1985 hit "Apartment" which was recently revived after Rose's hit "APT.," will make a rare appearance at a year-end music festival, his first in 38 years.
Fans can also look forward to the collaboration stage of NCT’s Mark and rapper Lee Young-ji, where they will perform their new song “Fraktsiya.”
SBS to feature legendary comeback stages
"SBS Gayo Daejeon" will take place on Christmas Day at the Inspire Arena in Incheon with NCT’s Doyoung, Ive’s Ahn Yu-jin, and TXT’s Yeonjun emceeing the show.
G-Dragon, who recently released the singles “Power” and “Home Sweet Home” after a seven-year hiatus, is set to perform at "SBS Gayo Daejeon." This marks G-Dragon’s first appearance at the festival since 2016 when he appeared as a member of Bigbang.
2NE1, celebrating its 15th debut anniversary, will also perform on a K-pop year-end stage for the first time in nine years.
YG’s rookie girl group Babymonster will make its year-end festival debut at the SBS Gayo Daejeon. This will be their only year-end stage for 2024, and they plan to present a special band-arranged version of the group's first studio album's title track “Drip.”
The lineup also includes SHINee’s Key, who had a remarkable year as both a solo artist and a group member, as well as (G)I-dle, who recently renewed contracts with Cube Entertainment. Global powerhouses like Stray Kids, Ateez and TXT will also join, along with rising stars like Riize, TWS and Izna. A total of 29 teams are expected to perform.
MBC to close 2024, open 2025
Ringing at the end of 2024 and the start of 2025, the "MBC Gayo Daejejeon" will begin at 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 31 and continue past midnight into Jan. 1. Girls’ Generation’s Yoona, who has been an MC for the event since 2015, will take the role for the final time. SHINee’s Minho will join as an MC for the second consecutive year, and TWS Dohoon will make his MC debut.
This year’s theme is “Wannabe,” and the show features performances from K-pop idols and trot singers alike.
Notable performances include those by SHINee's Taemin, who has had a successful year both as a solo artist and a group member, as well as aespa, Ateez and BoyNextDoor, which recently wrapped up its first solo concert with great success. Day6, a leader of the K-band boom, and Plave, a frontrunner in the virtual idol market, are also part of the lineup. A total of 32 teams will perform.
One of the most anticipated performances is a special collaboration between 4th-generation girl group representatives: aespa’s Karina, Itzy’s Yuna, and Nmixx’s Seol-yoon. They will share the stage for a special collaboration performance.
Trot singers Lee Chan-won and Young Tak, who are also featured in the "KBS Song Festival" lineup, will perform as well.
