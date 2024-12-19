HD Hyundai chairman donates W200m to alma mater

Most Popular
HD Hyundai chairman donates W200m to alma materBy Park Min-ha
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 14:07
HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap has donated 200 million won ($138,000) to his alma mater, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, to enhance its educational facilities and support scholarships, the company said Thursday.
Of the total donation, 150 million won will be allocated to introduce the latest equipment and renovate deteriorating facilities, while 50 million won will fund four students' living stipends.
“As an alumnus, I felt it was my duty to give back what I received from society. I hope this helps lay a solid foundation for our nation's continued growth,” said Kwon.
In recognition of his dedication, HUFS plans to induct him into the Hall of Fame and display a commemorative copperplate at its headquarters.
Kwon has been committed to philanthropic initiatives as a corporate leader. In 2011, he established the HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation, supported by employees who donate 1 percent of their salaries. More recently, he launched a foundation to support families of shipyard workers affected by serious workplace accidents.
