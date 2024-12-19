Two coworkers win lottery within minutes of each other

Most Popular
Two coworkers win lottery within minutes of each otherBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 12:54
Two coworkers in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, each won 1 billion won ($689,000) within minutes of each other, splitting a two-ticket jackpot, a lottery firm said on Thursday. After the first person saw that he'd won, he told his colleague to immediately buy the next ticket from the same store, which also turned out to be a winner.
Their extraordinary stroke of luck came with the Spito 2000, a scratch-off lottery that allows players to instantly verify their prize. The jackpot is awarded via two tickets printed consecutively, worth 1 billion won each. The odds of winning the 1 billion won prize are 1 in 5 million.
The first winner scratched his ticket at a lottery store near his workplace and, realizing he had won, told his colleague to purchase the next ticket, which turned out to be the other half of the winning combo.
“When I scratched the ticket and realized I had won, I was shocked,” the first winner said in an interview with DongHang Lottery. “I hurried my colleague to buy the next ticket because Spito 2000’s 1 billion won prizes are printed consecutively. I feel so happy that we both won.”
The first winner said he plans to pay off his mortgage and save for a home with his winnings.
