AmCham Korea appoints veteran diplomat as new senior advisor

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea announced Thursday it has named Henry Haggard, a veteran diplomat, as its new US senior advisor.

Haggard brings over 25 years of experience in international business and diplomacy, having served in the US State Department and the National Security Council under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Notably, he served as political minister counselor at the US Embassy in Seoul and as director of energy diplomacy for Asia and the Middle East.

“Haggard’s vast experience and insights will be instrumental in enhancing our efforts to support our members and strengthen the US-Korea partnership,” Chairman and CEO of AmCham Korea James Kim said. “With the incoming Trump administration, Henry is perfectly suited to advance AmCham’s mission in the United States and in Korea.

In his new role, based in Washington, DC, Haggard will provide strategic guidance to AmCham’s 800-plus member companies, according to AmCham. His responsibilities include addressing global market challenges, identifying opportunities for economic growth and fostering stronger ties between the US and Korean business communities.

“I am honored to join AmCham Korea and contribute to its mission of advancing US-Korea economic cooperation,” Haggard said, noting that bilateral relations are at an all-time high. “I look forward to working with AmCham’s team and members to strengthen this vital relationship and explore new avenues for mutual benefit.”

Fluent in Korean and known for his deep understanding of Korea-US relations, Haggard’s appointment is viewed as a move to support AmCham’s mission to promote bilateral trade and investment and drive closer economic collaboration. He will officially assume his new role on Jan. 2.