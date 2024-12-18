[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin logs 1.2b streams on Spotify in record time

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS surpassed 1.2 billion plays on Spotify with solo “Who” on Monday. He achieved the feat in just 151 days -- the shortest time for both a K-pop artist and a male solo artist, beating the record previously set by Harry Styles' with “As It Was.” “Who” fronted Jimin's second solo album “Muse” and has spent 21 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 after entering it at No. 12. The hip-hop R&B tune ranked No. 43 on the chart dated Dec. 21, up four places from the previous week. “Who” was also the only K-pop entry on Billboard’s Year-End Streaming Songs chart, at No. 74, while “Muse” was one of only two albums on the annual Billboard 200 wrap-up, at No. 200, along with Jungkook’s solo album “Golden” at No. 80. Blackpink’s Rose has 2 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100

(Credit: The Black Label) (Credit: The Black Label)

Rose of Blackpink claimed two spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 as a solo singer. On the chart dated Dec. 21, Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.” extended its stay on the main singles chart to its eighth week at No. 20. The prerelease from her first solo album “Rosie” slid three places from last week, while the album's main track “Toxic Till the End” debuted at No. 90. Meanwhile, the 12-track album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3, a record-high for a K-pop female solo singer. The album debuted on the UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 4, making her the first K-pop female soloist to claim a spot on the chart. “Toxic Till the End” hit its Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 72, while “APT.” remains in the top five after peaking at No. 2. TXT generates 200M views with ‘Blue Hour’ music video

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together’s music video for “Blue Hour” has garnered 200 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday, said label Big Hit Music. It is the band’s first music video to achieve the feat although they have six videos with over 100 million viewings. “Blue Hour” is the focus track from their third EP “minisode1 : Blue Hour” that came out in 2020. The upbeat disco number portrays the members' feelings through a series of dreamy settings. The mini album debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 25 and topped Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Album Rankings. Meanwhile “Deja vu,” the lead single from their sixth EP “minisode3 : Tomorrow,” was chosen as “Title Track of the Year” in The 2024 K-Pop Yearbook by American music publication Consequence published Tuesday. GFriend to tour Asia next year

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)