Will Yoon be caught up in yet another political scandal?

This screenshot image shows the shaman surnamed Jeon making a friendly gesture to then-People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon when he visited his networking subcommittee's office in Seoul. (Segye Times YouTube channel)

Local reports said President Yoon Suk Yeol could potentially face another political scandal amid the ongoing martial law turmoil, this time involving a shaman who was arrested by the prosecution Tuesday on suspicions of acquiring illegal political funds in the 2018 local elections.

The prosecution announced that its joint investigation unit on virtual asset crimes arrested the 64-year-old shaman surnamed Jeon, who is widely known as Geon Jin and reportedly close to Yoon and his wife, and initiated a search and seizure operation at his house.

Jeon's two smartphones secured from the operation are being examined by the prosecution.

The authorities clarified that the investigation involving Jeon was separate to that of Yoon’s martial law imposition or alleged charges.

Jeon has faced controversies over his alleged connections to Yoon during his presidential campaign. Some have speculated that the shaman played a significant behind-the-scenes role, effectively acting as the de facto leader of Yoon's campaign team.

Local reports have published photos captured from a video that show Jeon introducing campaign staff members to Yoon, during his visit to the office of a networking subcommittee within the election campaign committee in 2022.

While guiding Yoon to the office, multiple physical and verbal gestures were made by Jeon. Lawmakers from the campaign team of Yoon's rival, Lee Jae-myung, had urged voters to stop supporting the conservative candidate at the time, accusing Yoon of being wielded by shamanism.

Rep. Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea, condemned Yoon, saying that he would not be able to make state decisions based on shamanism.

The People Power Party had refuted the allegation, claiming Jeon was not involved in an advisory role of the networking subcommittee. The party also announced that Jeon worked as a manager for part of a Buddhist organization under the Jogye Order and is not a shaman.

The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism -- the largest Buddhist sect in Korea -- refuted these claims, saying that it has no member matching Jeon's name and birth date.

The People Power Party later changed its stance after reports revealed that the shaman had served as an advisor to Covana Content, an exhibition planning company previously managed by Yoon's wife Kim Keon Hee. The PPP then stated that Jeon was a close acquaintance of both Yoon and Kim.

In an attempt to put the controversy to rest, the People Power Party decided to disband the networking subcommittee in January 2022.