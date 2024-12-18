Trade minister highlights need to work with like-minded nations to overcome uncertainties

Most Popular
Trade minister highlights need to work with like-minded nations to overcome uncertaintiesBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 18, 2024 - 11:37
Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo on Wednesday emphasized the importance of a robust multilateral trading system to support the country's strong exports and stable supply chains amid growing global uncertainties, including the launch of a new US administration.
Cheong made the remark during a virtual meeting with government officials, where participants discussed ways to address trade uncertainties through methods beyond bilateral agreements, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
"In order to address major trade-related agendas, the country needs to closely coordinate with like-minded nations under multilateral platforms," Cheong said in a press release.
During the meeting, participants discussed potential changes in the multilateral trade regime led by the World Trade Organization following the launch of a new US administration next month.
"We need to advance discussions on new global challenges, including artificial intelligence, digital transformation and climate change, at the WTO, alongside other major existing agendas," the trade minister added.
Cheong noted the government will hold related discussions at next year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting of trade ministers, which will be hosted by South Korea.
