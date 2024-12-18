Military to conduct defense drills against NK drones this week

Most Popular
-
1
Military suffers unprecedented leadership void
-
2
Parties clash over Han Duck-soo's authority to approve justices for Yoon Suk Yeol trial
-
3
[Reporter's Notebook] Rethinking leadership after Yoon Suk Yeol
-
4
Constitutional Court to hold Yoon’s first preparatory hearing on Dec. 27
-
5
Cold snap to hit S. Korea from Wednesday
-
6
Yoon to appear in court, lawyer decries investigation 'frenzy'
-
7
Yoon Suk Yeol requested to give statements on impeachment trial; summoned again by prosecution
-
8
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose hits Billboard 200 at record No. 3
-
9
'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment
-
10
Number of immigrants in S. Korea hits record 1.56 million in 2024
Military to conduct defense drills against NK drones this weekBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 18, 2024 - 10:06
The South Korean military said Wednesday it will carry out drills this week aimed at sharpening its response capabilities against potential North Korean drone infiltrations as part of efforts to deter provocations from North Korea.
The exercise, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, will simulate an attack by the North involving multiple drones in the East Sea and the Yellow Sea, as well as rear areas, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Participating units, including the Army Ground Operations Command, as well as the operations commands of the Navy and the Air Force, will carry out a coordinated response to detect, identify and shoot down simulated enemy drones, the JCS said.
The military has conducted regular defense drills against the North's potential drone infiltration since five North Korean drones crossed into South Korean airspace in December 2022. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon to appear in court, lawyer calls probe 'frenzy'
-
Political uncertainty weighs on Korea’s credit rating
-
Parental leave benefits to increase in January