Military to conduct defense drills against NK drones this week

The South Korean military said Wednesday it will carry out drills this week aimed at sharpening its response capabilities against potential North Korean drone infiltrations as part of efforts to deter provocations from North Korea.

The exercise, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, will simulate an attack by the North involving multiple drones in the East Sea and the Yellow Sea, as well as rear areas, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Participating units, including the Army Ground Operations Command, as well as the operations commands of the Navy and the Air Force, will carry out a coordinated response to detect, identify and shoot down simulated enemy drones, the JCS said.

The military has conducted regular defense drills against the North's potential drone infiltration since five North Korean drones crossed into South Korean airspace in December 2022. (Yonhap)