Joint investigation team attempts raid on Presidential Security Service

An official of the joint investigation team including police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials working on a probe into the legality of President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law leaves the office of the Presidential Security Service located inside the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A joint investigation team was unable to seize material related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration from the office of the Presidential Security Service on Tuesday, with its raid attempt foiled by the security officials.

According to the investigation team, the PSS will decide later whether to cooperate with the raid and inform the investigators Wednesday.

Investigators of the joint team arrived at the security service headquarters, located inside the presidential office in Yongsan, around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday but retreated around 6 p.m. after a futile standoff.

The raid targeted the security service's computer servers as investigators attempt to secure the call history of a secure phone used by the national police chief, Cho Ji-ho, among other items.

The security officials are believed to be denying entry citing law on the protection of classified information.

The joint investigation team was also turned aside last Wednesday when it tried to raid Yoon's office and the office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The presidential office handed over some data, which investigators called "very limited."