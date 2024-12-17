[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V enters Billboard’s Hot 100 with Bing Crosby 'collab'

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

V of BTS made Billboard’s Hot 100 for the third time this year as a solo act. His collaborative remix of Bing Crosby’s winter classic “White Christmas” debuted on the main songs chart at No. 93. He ranked No. 99 on the chart a week earlier with another winter solo single, “Winter Ahead,” featuring Park Hyoshin. In March, the artist placed digital single “Fri(end)s” at No. 65 on the chart and No. 2 on its Digital Song Sales Chart. “White Christmas” is V’s sixth solo entry on the Hot 100. He first hit the chart with “Christmas Tree,” which peaked at No. 79 in 2021, and followed with the prerelease and main track, respectively, from his first solo album: “Love Me Again” at No. 96 and “Slow Dancing” at No. 51. “Christmas Tree” was chosen as one of “The 25 Best Christmas Songs of the 21st Century (So Far)” by Billboard magazine earlier this month. BoyNextDoor to return next month

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)

BoyNextDoor is set for a new release on Jan. 6, 2025, according to agency KOZ Entertainment on Tuesday. Art featuring a man playing guitar, sitting in a filled bathtub fully clothed and blowing bubbles in front of a fan, among other illustrations, along with phrase “Just Today I Love You” has piqued interest for the new music. The band hinted at the January release at weekend concerts in Incheon. The six bandmates told the audience they have been busy preparing to bring out a new album in January with “whatever it takes” for the sake of the fans. The group put out the third EP “19.99” in September, which hit the Billboard 200 at No. 40, became its first million-selling album. Meanwhile, the group was also named Rookies of the Year in The 2024 K-Pop Yearbook put together by American music media outlet Consequence. Zerobaseone to drop 1st EP in Japan

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

Zerobaseone is set to release the group's first EP in Japan, “Prezent,” on Jan. 29, 2025, according to agency WakeOne Entertainment on Tuesday. It unveiled four different covers for the album, which will include photo cards shot under as many different concepts. As the album title suggests, the extended play is a gift to the band’s fans. It will comprise six tracks including four in Japanese. One of those four tracks is “Only One Story,” which was released in advance in October as the opening theme for animated series “Pokemon.” The nonet debuted in Japan with the single “Yurayura – Unmeinohana” in March. The single album sold over half a million copies in its first week, earning it double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan. Kep1er to host 1st fan concert tour

(Credit: Klap/ WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: Klap/ WakeOne Entertainment)