Most Popular
-
1
Military suffers unprecedented leadership void
-
2
Han Dong-hoon steps down as ruling party leader
-
3
[Reporter's Notebook] Rethinking leadership after Yoon Suk Yeol
-
4
Constitutional Court to hold Yoon’s first preparatory hearing on Dec. 27
-
5
Yoon Suk Yeol requested to give statements on impeachment trial; summoned again by prosecution
-
6
S. Korean teen sensation Yang Min-hyeok 'excited' to join captain Sonny at Tottenham
-
7
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose hits Billboard 200 at record No. 3
-
8
Parties clash over Han Duck-soo's authority to approve justices for Yoon Suk Yeol trial
-
9
President impeached. What happens to all the perks?
-
10
Momentum for education, medical reforms slows upon Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V enters Billboard’s Hot 100 with Bing Crosby 'collab'By Hwang You-mee
Published : Dec. 17, 2024 - 16:41
V of BTS made Billboard’s Hot 100 for the third time this year as a solo act.
His collaborative remix of Bing Crosby’s winter classic “White Christmas” debuted on the main songs chart at No. 93.
He ranked No. 99 on the chart a week earlier with another winter solo single, “Winter Ahead,” featuring Park Hyoshin. In March, the artist placed digital single “Fri(end)s” at No. 65 on the chart and No. 2 on its Digital Song Sales Chart.
“White Christmas” is V’s sixth solo entry on the Hot 100. He first hit the chart with “Christmas Tree,” which peaked at No. 79 in 2021, and followed with the prerelease and main track, respectively, from his first solo album: “Love Me Again” at No. 96 and “Slow Dancing” at No. 51. “Christmas Tree” was chosen as one of “The 25 Best Christmas Songs of the 21st Century (So Far)” by Billboard magazine earlier this month.
BoyNextDoor to return next month
BoyNextDoor is set for a new release on Jan. 6, 2025, according to agency KOZ Entertainment on Tuesday.
Art featuring a man playing guitar, sitting in a filled bathtub fully clothed and blowing bubbles in front of a fan, among other illustrations, along with phrase “Just Today I Love You” has piqued interest for the new music.
The band hinted at the January release at weekend concerts in Incheon. The six bandmates told the audience they have been busy preparing to bring out a new album in January with “whatever it takes” for the sake of the fans.
The group put out the third EP “19.99” in September, which hit the Billboard 200 at No. 40, became its first million-selling album.
Meanwhile, the group was also named Rookies of the Year in The 2024 K-Pop Yearbook put together by American music media outlet Consequence.
Zerobaseone to drop 1st EP in Japan
Zerobaseone is set to release the group's first EP in Japan, “Prezent,” on Jan. 29, 2025, according to agency WakeOne Entertainment on Tuesday.
It unveiled four different covers for the album, which will include photo cards shot under as many different concepts.
As the album title suggests, the extended play is a gift to the band’s fans. It will comprise six tracks including four in Japanese. One of those four tracks is “Only One Story,” which was released in advance in October as the opening theme for animated series “Pokemon.”
The nonet debuted in Japan with the single “Yurayura – Unmeinohana” in March. The single album sold over half a million copies in its first week, earning it double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.
Kep1er to host 1st fan concert tour
Girl group Kep1er will host a fan concert tour beginning Feb. 15, 2025, agency Klap Entertainment said Tuesday.
It will kick off the Beyond the Star tour with two concerts in Seoul before flying to Yokohama in Japan, followed by Macao and Taipei, Taiwan.
The group of seven wrapped up promotions of sixth EP “Tipi-Tap,” which became its first entry on the Billboard 200, debuting on the chart at No. 147. The mini album is its first album since it reorganized from a nine members down to seven.
Meanwhile, Shaoting will not participate in the group’s activities in December to focus on her individual activities in her native China, WakeOne Entertainment announced earlier this month.
More from Headlines
-
Parties clash over PM's authority to approve justices for Yoon trial
-
Political uncertainty weighs on Korea’s credit rating
-
Parental leave benefits to increase in January