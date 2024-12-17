Clear communication with Trump essential for S. Korea: expert

Ted Gover, director of the Tribal Administration Program at Claremont Graduate University and an expert on U.S.-Asia relations speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at The Korea Herald headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald) Ted Gover, director of the Tribal Administration Program at Claremont Graduate University and an expert on U.S.-Asia relations speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at The Korea Herald headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, it is more crucial than ever for South Korea and the United States to engage in clear and strategic communication, says Ted Gover, director of the Tribal Administration Program at Claremont Graduate University and an expert on US diplomacy in Asia. “If I were the South Korean president, I would take a page from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s playbook,” said Gover, referring to the recent meeting at Mar-a-Lago in which Trudeau communicated to the US president-elect Canada’s commitment to addressing Trump’s concerns over trade, defense and immigration. According to Gover, sending Han Duck-soo, South Korea's new acting president, to meet Trump would demonstrate South Korea’s dedication to maintaining a strong alliance with the US while navigating pressing political crises. “I think Prime Minister Han Duck-soo should do the same,” Gover emphasized in an interview with The Korea Herald, noting Trump's comment on social media that the meeting with Trudeau was "very productive." “In times of political crisis, clear communication with Trump is essential,” Gover said. "Whether it’s addressing trade, defense or geopolitical challenges, South Korea must be ready to work closely with the US to ensure a stable and prosperous future,” he added. ‘America First’ policy Under the "America First" doctrine, the Trump administration 2.0 is expected to pursue aggressive economic policies against countries with which the US has significant trade deficits, such as South Korea. Potential measures include tariffs, subsidy cuts and a renegotiation of the US-Korea Free Trade Agreement signed on June 30, 2007.

Ted Gover(right), director of the Tribal Administration Program at Claremont Graduate University and an expert on U.S.-Asia relations speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Mondrian Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald) Ted Gover(right), director of the Tribal Administration Program at Claremont Graduate University and an expert on U.S.-Asia relations speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Mondrian Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Gover recommends countering these challenges with pragmatic strategies such as personal diplomacy, building factories in the US for car manufacturing and other industries, increasing purchases of US-made weapons, and revisiting trade agreements. When asked about Trump’s likely demands for higher South Korean contributions to the costs of stationing US troops here, Gover pointed to constructive responses. “South Korea should meet Trump regularly, host him, and build a personal rapport. These gestures resonate deeply with Trump and could significantly bolster bilateral relations,” he advised, underscoring the value of personal diplomacy with Trump while citing the examples of then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Abe and Bin Salman built strong personal ties with Trump in his first term. Abe hosted Trump in Japan several times and used their relationship to promote Japan’s interests on trade and North Korea, while Trump called Bin Salman a “friend,” highlighting their close connection. Trump and his wife have also invited Akie Abe, the widow of Shinzo Abe, for a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday. The meeting is Trump's first meeting with a public figure from Japan since his Nov. 5 election win, according to Japan's Mainichi Shimbun. Gover also highlighted South Korea’s collaboration with the US in semiconductors and technology amid rising US-China tensions, noting that South Korea is a leading technological power. "South Korea's partnership with the US in semiconductor development is essential. Joint efforts, including creating jobs in the US through tech factories, could strengthen the alliance,” Gover said.

Ted Gover, director of the Tribal Administration Program at Claremont Graduate University and an expert on U.S.-Asia relations speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Mondrian Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald) Ted Gover, director of the Tribal Administration Program at Claremont Graduate University and an expert on U.S.-Asia relations speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Mondrian Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

North Korea On North Korea’s growing involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine, Gover urged caution. “It’s a delicate situation. My suggestion is for South Korea to hold off on any major military aid decisions until Trump’s policy directions become clear after his inauguration,” he said. But he pointed to Trump’s broader foreign policy implications, noting the bipartisan consensus in Washington about the South Korea-US alliance. “There’s a shared understanding in Washington about the importance of this relationship. South Korea’s stability and economic resilience are vital for countering geopolitical challenges, including China’s growing influence,” he said. Critics often highlight the unpredictability of Trump’s engagement strategies, but Gover defended "dialogue" as an essential tool. “As Winston Churchill famously said, ‘Jaw-jaw is better than war-war.’ Talking with adversaries like Kim Jong-un may not resolve everything, but it’s a step toward reducing tensions and avoiding conflict,” Gover said. Reflecting on Trump’s previous term, Gover emphasized the need for realistic goals in diplomacy with North Korea. “I think Trump’s demands for denuclearization were unrealistic. Kim Jong-un was never going to give up his nuclear weapons,” said Gover. He pointed to historical examples like Libya and Ukraine, arguing that North Korea’s leadership sees nuclear disarmament as a path to vulnerability. Instead, Gover advocates for “smaller but significant wins” in US-North Korea negotiations, such as efforts to formally end the Korean War or to initiate diplomatic relations between Washington and Pyongyang. “Such measures could lower tensions and create a foundation for future cooperation,” he said.

Ted Gover, director of the Tribal Administration Program at Claremont Graduate University and an expert on U.S.-Asia relations speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Mondrian Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald) Ted Gover, director of the Tribal Administration Program at Claremont Graduate University and an expert on U.S.-Asia relations speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Mondrian Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)