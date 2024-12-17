Acting President Han vows to begin implementing 2025 budget on Jan. 1

Acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Acting President Han Duck-soo said Tuesday the government will work to implement the 2025 budget on the first day of next year to help stabilize the economy amid rising uncertainties at home and abroad.

Han called for the swift allocation of the budget during the first Cabinet meeting since he assumed the interim leadership following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment last Saturday.

"I urge fiscal authorities to finalize the allocation of next year's budget so that it can be executed on the first day of 2025," Han said during the meeting held at the government complex in Seoul.

Han instructed related government agencies to "mobilize all available resources" to execute budgets in the first half of next year in order to promptly revitalize the economy, particularly in support for the socially underprivileged, small merchants and advanced industries, among similar areas.

Although the financial markets have shown signs of recovery, Han said small merchants and the self-employed are still grappling with sluggish demand, pledging to prioritize efforts to improve people's livelihoods.

Han said the government will stabilize the state affairs as soon as possible in accordance with the Constitution and laws while actively cooperating with the political parties to achieve the goal. (Yonhap)