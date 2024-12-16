[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Some of the employees do not understand the ------- regarding leave days, so the supervisor will meet with them to explain it.

(A) regulation

(B) completion

(C) formation

(D) composition

해석

몇몇 직원들이 휴가에 대한 규정을 이해하지 못하기 때문에 감독관은 이를 설명하기 위해 그들과 만날 것이다.

해설

명사 어휘 문제

‘몇몇 직원들이 휴가에 대한 규정을 이해하지 못하기 때문에 감독관은 이를 설명하기 위해 그들과 만날 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘규정, 규칙’이라는 뜻의 명사 (A) regulation이 정답이다. 참고로 (B) completion은 ‘완료, 완성’, (C) formation은 '형성’, (D) composition은 ‘구성, 작곡’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

regarding ~에 대한, ~에 관한 leave 휴가 supervisor 감독관, 지휘자

2. The information that Anne obtained from the Internet site was incorrect, and ------- the report could not be submitted on time.

(A) consequently

(B) consequence

(C) consequential

(D) consequent

해석

Anne이 인터넷 사이트에서 얻은 정보는 부정확했고, 따라서 그 보고서는 제시간에 제출되지 못했다.

해설

부사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸 뒤의 절(the report could not be submitted on time)을 수식할 수 있는 것은 부사이므로, ‘따라서, 그 결과’라는 뜻의 부사 (A) consequently가 정답이다. 명사 (B), 형용사 (C)와 (D)는 절을 수식할 수 없다.

어휘

obtain 얻다, 획득하다 incorrect 부정확한 submit 제출하다

on time 제시간에, 시간에 맞춰 consequence 결과

3. In an ------- to cut down on company expenses, an administrative assistant purchased cheaper raw materials from a new supplier.

(A) objection

(B) effort

(C) offer

(D) impact

해석

회사 지출을 줄이기 위한 노력으로, 행정 비서는 새로운 공급업체로부터 더 저렴한 원자재를 구입했다.

해설

명사 관련 어구 채우기 문제

‘회사 지출을 줄이기 위한 노력으로, 행정 비서는 더 저렴한 원자재를 구입했다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 빈칸 앞뒤의 in an, to와 함께 쓰여 ‘~하기 위한 노력으로’라는 의미의 어구 ‘in an effort to ~’를 완성하는 (B) effort가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) objection은 ‘이의, 반대’, (C) offer는 ‘제안’, (D) impact는 ‘영향, 충격’이라는 의미임을 알아 둔다.

어휘

cut down on ~을 줄이다, 삭감하다 expense 지출, 비용 administrative 행정의, 관리의

purchase 구입하다, 구매하다 raw material 원자재, 원료 supplier 공급업체, 공급자

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(a) / (a) / (b)

