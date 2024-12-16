[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Todd’s strength for hiking is astounding!

B: Yeah, the steeper the terrain gets, _______________.

(a) the faster he is seeming go

(b) the faster he will seem to

(c) the faster he seems to go

(d) the faster he seemingly go

해석

A: Todd의 하이킹 체력은 놀라워!

B: 맞아, 지형이 가팔라질수록 그는 더 빨리 가는 것 같아.

해설

‘the + 비교급 + ~, the + 비교급 + --‘ 채우기

빈칸 앞의 절이 ‘the + 비교급 + 주어 + 동사(the steeper the terrain gets)’ 형태로 왔으므로, 그 뒤도 ‘the + 비교급 + 주어 + 동사 ~’의 형태가 되어야 한다. ‘~인 것 같다’라는 의미의 동사 seem이 to 부정사(to go)와 올바르게 쓰인 (c) the faster he seems to go가 정답이다.

어휘

strength 체력 astounding 놀라운 steep 가파른, 험준한 terrain 지형

2.

A: Do you think Jill will like these cookies?

B: ___________ her fondness for sweets, I’m sure she will.

(a) Have known

(b) To be known

(c) I know

(d) Knowing

해석

A: Jill이 이 쿠키들을 좋아할 거라고 생각해?

B: 그녀가 단것을 좋아하는 걸 알기 때문에, 그녀는 분명 그럴 거야.

해설

분사 채우기

이 문장은 필수성분(I’m sure she will)을 갖춘 완전한 절로, 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 to부정사 (b)와 분사 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 주절의 주어 I와 보기의 know가 ‘내가 알다’라는 의미의 능동 관계이므로 현재분사 (D) Knowing이 정답이다.

어휘

fondness 아주 좋아함, 애호 sweet 단 것

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. _________ the fundraising event was a success was due to the support of the community.

(a) If

(b) As

(c) Since

(d) That

해석

그 모금 행사가 성공적이었던 것은 지역사회의 후원 때문이었다.

해설

적절한 명사절 접속사 채우기

빈칸 이하의 절(_______ the fundraising ~ success)이 동사 was의 주어 자리에 있으므로 절을 이끌며, 주어를 만드는 명사절 접속사 (d) That이 정답이다.

어휘

fundraising 모금 활동, 기금 마련

4. Eating nutritious foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and protein, _____ an excellent way to maintain good health.

(a) is

(b) are

(c) was

(d) were

해석

과일, 야채, 단백질과 같은 영양가 있는 음식을 섭취하는 것은 건강을 유지하는 훌륭한 방법이다.

해설

주어에 수 일치하는 적절한 시제의 동사 채우기

주어가 Eating~으로 동명사 주어이므로 단수 취급한다. 따라서 복수동사인 (b), (d)는 일단 답에서 제외된다. ‘~을 섭취하는 것은 건강을 유지하는 훌륭한 방법이다’라는 일반적인 의미이므로 현재시제 (a) is가 정답이다.

어휘

nutritious 영양가 있는 protein 단백질 maintain 유지하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Hi, I’m Todd Jones. I’m here to see Ms. Newly for an interview.

(b) B: She’s been expecting you. Here’s your visitor’s pass.

(c) A: Thank you. Which floor is on her office?

(d) B: Head up to the third level, east wing.

해석

(a) A: 안녕하세요, 저는 Todd Jones입니다. 인터뷰 때문에 Ms. Newly를 만나러 왔는데요.

(b) B: 기다리고 계셨습니다. 여기 방문자 패스를 받으세요.

(c) A: 감사합니다. 그녀의 사무실이 몇 층에 있죠?

(d) B: 동쪽 별관 3층으로 올라가세요.

해설

간접 의문문 어순이 틀린 문장 찾기

‘그녀의 사무실이 ~층에 있다’라는 표현은 ‘Her office is on ~ floor’로 전치사 on의 위치가 her office 앞에 와서는 안 된다. ~ floor가 Which floor의 위치로 문두에 간다면 남은 문장 성분은 her office is on이다. 따라서 (c)의 Which floor is on her office?는 Which floor is her office on?으로 바뀌어야 맞다.

어휘

expect 기다리다 wing 별관, 부속 건물

정답

(c) / (d) / (d) / (a) / (c)

