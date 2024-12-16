Army's special warfare chief arrested in martial law probe

Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, head of the Army Special Warfare Command, attends a pretrial detention review at a military court in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

A military court on Monday issued an arrest warrant for the head of the Army Special Warfare Command over his alleged role in the short-lived imposition of martial law this month, prosecutors said.

The court issued the warrant for Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, who is accused of playing an "integral" role in an insurrection and abusing his powers in connection with President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.

With the court's decision, Kwak is the second military official to be arrested in connection to the martial law episode after Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, was arrested Saturday.

Kwak, who sent special operations troops to the National Assembly during the martial law declaration, is accused of inciting a riot to subvert the Constitution by allegedly colluding with Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others.

Kwak, who was suspended from his duties earlier this month, told lawmakers Tuesday that Yoon had ordered him to break open doors and "drag out" lawmakers at the National Assembly compound during the martial law imposition, but he claimed to have defied the orders.

He also said he had been ordered by Kim on Dec. 1 to secure six locations, including the National Assembly, three offices of the National Election Commission and the headquarters of the main opposition Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, the military court issued an arrest warrant for Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, head of the Capital Defense Command, the same day, citing a flight risk and possible destruction of evidence.

Lee is accused of sending 211 troops to seal off the National Assembly under the command of the former defense minister after martial law was declared.

Lee told prosecutors he received several phone calls from the president during the military action and in the last two calls, he was ordered to drag out lawmakers from the National Assembly compound.