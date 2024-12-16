[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose hits Billboard 200 at record No. 3

(Credit: The Black Label) (Credit: The Black Label)

Rose of Blackpink entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with her first solo full album, according to the chart preview published Sunday in the US. It is the highest spot for a K-pop solo female singer on the main albums chart. She rolled out her LP “Rosie” on Dec. 6, and the album debuted on the UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 4. The main track “Toxic Till the End” ranked No. 72 on its Singles Chart Top 100 with the prerelease “APT.” still sitting at No. 4. “APT.,” a Bruno Mars collaboration, has stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for seven weeks in a row, rising five rungs up to No. 17 last week. The tune peaked on the chart at No. 8 and its music video garnered 500 million views in 47 days, both shattering female K-pop soloist records. BTS surpasses 200m views with ‘Danger’ music video

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

The music video for BTS’ 2014 song “Danger” reached 200 million views on YouTube as of Saturday, label Big Hit Music said Monday. It is the group’s 27th music video to achieve the feat. It has also generated over 120 million additional views on Hybe Labels' YouTube channel. “Danger” is one of the two focus tracks from the band’s first studio album “Dark & Wild,” along with “War of Hormone,” which was released in 2014. The LP debuted on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart at No. 27 in February, almost 9 1/2 years after its release. “Danger” returned to the World Digital Song Sales Chart in the No. 1 spot, boosted by fans supporting the bandmates during their mandatory military service. Stray Kids drop remix digital single

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids put a spin on their new song “Walkin On Water” and released a remix digital single Monday, as label JYP Entertainment announced Sunday. The band of eight unveiled the mixtape “Hop,” fronted by the song, last week. The album sold over 1.42 million copies on the day of release and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 28 regions. The lead single debuted atop its Top Songs Chart in 25 regions and the accompanying music video claimed No. 1 spot on YouTube’s trending music video chart worldwide. Separately, the band made Billboard’s Year-End Top Artist Chart at No. 73. Its eighth and ninth EPs -- “Rock-Star” and “Ate” -- ranked No. 4 and No. 9, respectively, on its Top Album Sales Chart, logging the highest spots on both charts for a K-pop artist this year. 2NE1 to release limited edition vinyl

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)