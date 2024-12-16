Opposition lawmakers keep up claims refuted by US embassy in Seoul

The US Embassy in the Republic of Korea’s statement on X

South Korean opposition lawmakers continued to claim Monday that US Amb. Philip Goldberg complained about the Yoon Suk Yeol administration with Washington officials in the aftermath of a short-lived martial law decree.

Rep. Kim Joon-hyung, who was chancellor of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy for training diplomats from 2019 to 2021, said he heard from “highly credible sources” that the US ambassador communicated his criticism of the Yoon administration to Washington.

“I would like to make it very clear that I have confirmed Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul did not pick up the phone when the US ambassador called him,” Kim, the first-time lawmaker with the Democratic Party of Korea’s spin-off Rebuilding Korea Party, said.

Kim continued, “I don’t think the ambassador appreciated it, under such urgent circumstances, and if he did not report back to Washington with some complaints about Seoul not receiving his phone calls, then he wouldn’t be doing his job.”

Kim was speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly foreign affairs committee, where ruling People Power Party lawmakers asked the first-time lawmaker to apologize over his remarks at the previous foreign committee meeting held Dec. 11. The Rebuilding Korea Party lawmaker had claimed then that the US ambassador told Washington he “cannot deal with Yoon government officials.”

Kim’s claims were immediately refuted by the US embassy in Seoul. In a brief statement, the US embassy said, “Allegations made in the media by Rep. Kim Joon-hyung ... are utterly false.”

After the Rebuilding Party Korea lawmaker refused to apologize, ruling party Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon pointed out a similar past blunder by the Democratic Party.

He said the Democratic Party claimed in 2022 that European Union Amb. Maria Castillo Fernandez criticized the Yoon government for not having a channel for dialogue with North Korea during her closed-door meeting with Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party chair.

“The EU embassy at the time said that this was not true,” the People Power Party lawmaker said. “It is very worrying that some lawmakers are risking diplomatic troubles only to advance the political interests of their party.”