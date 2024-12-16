K-pop stars shine on stage but miss major awards at 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Stray Kids (JYP Entertainment) Stray Kids (JYP Entertainment)

At the 2024 Billboard Music Awards held Thursday in Las Vegas, artists like Stray Kids, Jungkook and Seventeen highlighted K-pop’s global popularity through performances but fell short of winning outside of K-pop categories. This year marked the second edition of K-pop-specific awards introduced by the BMAs, including Top Global K-pop Artist, Top K-pop Album and Top Global K-pop Song. Stray Kids, a boy group under JYP Entertainment, won the Top Global K-pop Artist award, adding to their trophy from last year in the Top K-pop Album category. The group also delivered an electrifying performance of their hits “Chk Chk Boom” and “Jjam” during the event.

Jungkook (Big Hit Music) Jungkook (Big Hit Music)

Stray Kids were also nominated in major categories such as Top Duo/Group, where they competed against global acts like Blink-182, Coldplay and Linkin Park, with the award going to Mexican band Fuerza Regida. Among other K-pop acts, BTS’ Jungkook stood out as the artist with the most nominations, including Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song, Top Global K-pop Artist, Top K-pop Album and Top Global K-pop Song.

Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment) Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)