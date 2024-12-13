Prosecution arrests chief of Capital Defense Command

Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, the chief of the Capital Defense Command responds to questions from committee members during the National Defense Committee's plenary session at the National Assembly, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors on Friday arrested Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, the chief of the Capital Defense Command, as part of their ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

"The commander was arrested this evening under a warrant," the prosecution said.

Lee, who had previously been placed under a travel ban, is accused of ordering the deployment of martial law troops to the National Assembly building after Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3.

Several military commanders are currently under investigation in connection with the military's role in enforcing martial law, which was soon lifted by the parliament. (Yonhap)