Han Kang says South Korea's martial law crisis is 'not that awful,' praises citizens' courage

South Korean novelist Han Kang (2nd from left), this year's Nobel Prize laureate in literature, attends the Nobel Night event at Stockholm's Royal Dramatic Theatre on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Han Kang, this year's Nobel Prize laureate in literature, said South Korea's political turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law declaration is "not that awful," highlighting the courage and sincerity of citizens who have mobilized in response.

Han, author of "Human Acts," which is about the stories of survivors and victims of the May 18, 1980, pro-democracy Gwangju uprising in South Korea, spoke about the situation during the Nobel Night event at Stockholm's Royal Dramatic Theatre on Thursday (Swedish time).

She left her country on Dec. 5, two days after the martial law was declared, to attend the Nobel Prize award ceremony.

Responding to a question about the difficulty of leaving her country during such a turbulent time, Han said she has been deeply moved by the actions of South Koreans.

"I have been deeply moved by the sincerity and courage shown by the citizens in response to this event. Because of this, I don't think of the situation as entirely awful," she said. Han reassured the audience that the crisis is not as despairing as it might appear from the outside.

She earlier expressed a similar view during a press conference last Friday.

"Many people in my generation, as well as those older than me who carry the trauma of the Gwangju uprising, participated (in rallies)," she went on saying. "I believe everyone acted with both concern and a sense of urgency, knowing how much worse the situation could get if left unchecked."

When asked if her novel "Human Acts" had influenced public consciousness, Han was cautious.

"I may have helped younger generations find a path to understanding Gwangju to some extent, but saying that would be an exaggeration," she said.

Still, Han admitted feeling touched by photos of people reading the book near protest scenes. "It left me deeply moved." (Yonhap)