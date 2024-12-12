[Today’s K-pop] Babymonster to tour US next year

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Babymonster uploaded a poster Thursday announcing the US stops for its first international tour Hello Monsters. The two concerts, in Newark, New Jersey, on Feb. 28 and in Los Angeles on March 2, will both be held in arenas -- a major feat for a rookie girl group. The group has already proved its potential, entering Billboard 200 at No. 149 with its first full album “Drip.” The album topped iTunes' Top Albums chart in 14 regions, while the music videos for focus tracks “Drip” and “Clik Clak” have each garnered over 100 million views on YouTube. The album “further positions the septet as a force in K-pop’s international influence,” wrote Billboard magazine last month. The Hello Monsters tour kicks in Seoul on Jan. 25 next year, with 15 shows across seven cities confirmed so far. NewJeans makes multiple 'best of' song lists

NewJeans claimed spots on multiple best of 2024 song lists this year compiled by big-name publications. NME placed “How Sweet” at No. 14 on its “The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2024” list published Wednesday in the UK, describing it as “a breezy summer breakup song brimming with saccharine sass.” Title track “How Sweet” from the group's double single released in May, made “The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2024: Staff Picks” from Billboard magazine as well as Rolling Stone’s “The 100 Best Songs of 2024.” The New York Times chose “Supernatural” as one of its “Best Songs of 2024,” shared Monday in the US, calling NewJeans “the most stylistically impressive K-pop group of the past few years.” “Supernatural,” from the group’s debut single in Japan, was the only entry from a K-pop act. NCT Wish to tour Asia in March

NCT Wish finalized plans for its ongoing Asia tour and announced them via label SM Entertainment Thursday. The NCT subunit will hold a three-date concert in Seoul from March 21, 2025 before heading off to seven more cities across the region: Macao, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta and Bangkok. The six-member act is in the middle of the Japan leg of its LOG In tour, consisting of six stops with two performances in each city. The final performances of the tour take place Thursday and Friday in Nagoya. Late last month, the band put out “Wishful,” its first studio album in Japan, and earlier this week, dropped a remix of “Steady,” the title track from their first EP in Korea. The original song earned NCT Wish its first trophy from a television music chart show in Korea. Victon’s Lim Sejun discharged

