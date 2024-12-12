Foreign spies and compromised election system: Yoon seeks to rally the right

Chinese spies, a compromised election system, and monstrous opposition parties intent on destroying the nation -- these themes form the lens through which President Yoon Suk Yeol views South Korea's problems, or at least the ones he portrayed in his national address Thursday morning.

Political observers and opposition politicians said it was a tactic designed to rally support and appeal to ultraright voters.

During his 29-minute address, Yoon declared that he would to “fight till the end,” defending his Dec. 3 martial law imposition as desperate measures to shield the country from threats.

“There are many more serious issues that I have not been able to reveal until now, which led me to make the grave decision of declaring a state of emergency," he said.

The leader mentioned how opposition parties -- controlling the National Assembly -- have stopped him from responding to espionage incidents, giving as examples cases involving Chinese nationals who were caught filming military and intelligence facilities in South Korea using a drone.

“However, under the current law, there is no way to punish foreigners’ espionage as espionage,” Yoon said.

He said that efforts to amend the espionage provisions of the Criminal Act have been blocked by the Democratic Party, which he accused of undermining national security. The Democratic Party voted down the bill, saying it wasn't against it in principle, but needed to be reviewed.

Yoon also criticized the opposition for attempting to abolish the National Security Act and for stripping the NIS of its anti-communism investigative authority during the administration of former President Moon Jae-in.

“Does’t this mean we shouldn’t catch spies who threaten national security?” he asked.

He also claimed that the National Election Commission refused to cooperate in having its electronic system inspected by the National Intelligence Service after it was found to be vulnerable to North Korean hackers.

“The National Election Commission is a constitutional body, and since judicial officials serve as commissioners, searches and seizures or forced investigations through warrants are practically impossible. (…) That is why I instructed the Minister of National Defense to inspect the Election Commission's electronic system (under martial law),” Yoon said.

Political analysts described Yoon’s address on Thursday as a move born of "desperation," interpreting it as an attempt to rally conservative support amid growing indications that ruling party lawmakers may back his parliamentary impeachment.

An earlier impeachment vote on Dec. 7 was thwarted by mass walkouts from ruling lawmakers.

“Following the last address, he drew some conservative support by saying that he would delegate his presidential power to the ruling party. Now, he’s trying to show his supporters that he’s willing to fight until end," said political commentator Park Chang-hwan.

The expert noted that Yoon’s speech was also intended to consolidate support within his party. But the address, which only defended his actions and showed no signs of a change in attitude, is unlikely to sway a small faction of lawmakers royal to party leader Han Dong-hoon.

Immediately after Yoon’s public address, Han ordered the convening of the party’s ethics committee to expel Yoon. He met with reporters at the National Assembly and said, “I never expected such a statement to come out (from Yoon), and added, “I think it has become more and more clear that President Yoon cannot carry out his duties as president.”

Kim Min-seok, a senior lawmaker of the Democratic Party, said during a press briefing on the same day that, "It was as if (President Yoon) preemptively read out his argument summary with impeachment trial in mind, inciting far-right unrest."

He also added it was a public directive for those involved to destroy evidence.