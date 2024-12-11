Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    ‘Drag lawmakers out’: Yoon’s chilling order to commander

    ‘Drag lawmakers out’: Yoon’s chilling order to commander
  2. 2

    Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests

    Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests
  3. 3

    Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis

    Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis
  4. 4

    Prosecutors tighten grip on Kim

    Prosecutors tighten grip on Kim
  5. 5

    Will ruling party lawmakers change course?

    Will ruling party lawmakers change course?
  1. 6

    Assembly passes reduced budget plan, special counsel

    Assembly passes reduced budget plan, special counsel
  2. 7

    Signs surface that martial law plotted well in advance

    Signs surface that martial law plotted well in advance
  3. 8

    Police arrest own chiefs, move to raid presidential office

    Police arrest own chiefs, move to raid presidential office
  4. 9

    Ruling party lawmaker to back impeachment motion

    Ruling party lawmaker to back impeachment motion
  5. 10

    Milwaukee Tools launches small yet powerful impact wrench

    Milwaukee Tools launches small yet powerful impact wrench
지나쌤

Foreign minister admits not taking US ambassador's call on martial law night

By Hwang Joo-young

Published : Dec. 11, 2024 - 18:15

    • Link copied

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul speeches during an emergency parliamentary hearing held at the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon. (Yonhap) South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul speeches during an emergency parliamentary hearing held at the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s Foreign Minister admitted to not taking calls from the US Ambassador to Korea, on the night when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.

“I didn’t answer the calls because the situation was too urgent. I didn’t want to mislead the US with an incorrect assessment,” the minister stated during an emergency parliamentary hearing on Wednesday afternoon, in response to a question from Rep. Cho Kuk of the Rebuilding Korea Party.

The minister added that he met with US Ambassador Philip Goldberg after the martial law was lifted to explain the situation and reaffirm the importance of the South Korea-US alliance.

Following the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, the US government has reportedly expressed skepticism regarding the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell described Yoon's move as a “bad misjudgment.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s planned visit to South Korea was also postponed, along with multiple joint military meetings indefinitely delayed.

More from Headlines