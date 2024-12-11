Foreign minister admits not taking US ambassador's call on martial law night

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul speeches during an emergency parliamentary hearing held at the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s Foreign Minister admitted to not taking calls from the US Ambassador to Korea, on the night when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.

“I didn’t answer the calls because the situation was too urgent. I didn’t want to mislead the US with an incorrect assessment,” the minister stated during an emergency parliamentary hearing on Wednesday afternoon, in response to a question from Rep. Cho Kuk of the Rebuilding Korea Party.

The minister added that he met with US Ambassador Philip Goldberg after the martial law was lifted to explain the situation and reaffirm the importance of the South Korea-US alliance.

Following the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, the US government has reportedly expressed skepticism regarding the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell described Yoon's move as a “bad misjudgment.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s planned visit to South Korea was also postponed, along with multiple joint military meetings indefinitely delayed.