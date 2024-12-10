[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V enters Billboard Hot 100 with winter song

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

V of BTS hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 99 with the single “Winter Ahead,” according to the chart preview published Tuesday. It is his fifth solo entry on the main songs chart, following “Christmas Tree” for the 2021 drama “Our Beloved Summer”; “Slow Dancing” and “Love Me Again” from his first solo album “Layover”; and the digital single “Fri(end)s” from March. The artist teamed up with singer Park Hyoshin for the warm jazz tune which debuted atop the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 75 regions when it was released last month. V also unveiled a retake of Bing Crosby’s signature carol “White Christmas” last week, adding his voice to that of the legendary singer found in his personal archive. The 2024 rendition topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 43 regions. Stray Kids to perform again at BBMA

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will join the lineup of performers for this year’s Billboard Music Awards, the show organization announced Tuesday. They will hit the stage for the second year in a row when the award ceremony is scheduled to air Thursday in the US. The group cinched nomination for four awards at this year’s BBMA: Top Duo/Group, Top Global K-Pop Artist and two albums vying for Top K-Pop Album. Two albums contending for the Top K-Pop Album trophy are the eighth and ninth EPs “Rock-Star” and “Ate.” Both mini albums claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and the focus track from the latter, “Chk Chk Boom,” charted No. 49 on its Hot 100, the highest for the band. Meanwhile, a teaser video for its upcoming mixtape “Hop” was also uploaded Tuesday. The album drops Friday. Seventeen goes double platinum in Japan with 4th single

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen certified double platinum with its fourth physical single in Japan “Shohikigen,” agency Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday. The single earned the certification for 500,000 shipments from the Recording Industry Association of Japan and is the group's second this year to do so after the best-of album “17 Is Right Here.” The 13-member act put out the single last month and swept major music charts in the country, landing atop Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Single Rankings as well as Billboard Japan’s Top Single Sales Chart. In the meantime, Seventeen is carrying on its dome tour in Japan that began in Nagoya late last month. The tour will continue with three concerts in Osaka on Thursday and will go to Fukuoka for three more in the following week. NCT’s Mark postpones 1st solo album release

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)