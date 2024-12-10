Angry voters want lawmakers to heed their call. But how, with election years away?

Red liquid smeared on Rep. Kim Jae-seop's office door and white power, believed to be from a fire extinguisher, scattered on the floor. (Screenshots from OhmyTV)

Voter outrage is intensifying in South Korea, after the parliament failed to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol, despite overwhelming public demand to immediately remove him from office over his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.

The anger is mainly directed at lawmakers from Yoon’s ruling party who boycotted the impeachment vote Saturday. In doing so, they opted to keep the embattled president, now a suspect of insurrection, in office, while they devise an exit strategy that minimizes the damage to their chances of retaining power.

With the next parliamentary election more than three years away, frustrated voters are now searching for ways to make lawmakers heed their call through recall mechanisms or in protest measures like sending funeral wreaths or condemning text messages, or even throwing eggs at lawmakers’ offices.

Lawmakers can only be expelled by a vote of their peers

Currently, there is no working mechanism for voters to directly recall their elected representatives in South Korea. Lawmakers cannot be impeached either.

According to Article 7 of the Law on Resident Recall, a recall petition can only be filed against local government heads, local council members, and education superintendents. Members of the National Assembly are not included under this law.

Impeachment is the power of parliamentarians to hold the president, prime minister, Cabinet ministers, Constitutional Court judges, and other specified public officials accountable for violating the Constitution or laws in the execution of their duties.

The only way to strip a member of parliament of their status is through a vote by fellow lawmakers.

Under the Constitution and the National Assembly Act, a lawmaker can be dismissed for violation of the Constriction or serious ethical or legal violations or actions that severely damage the honor of the National Assembly.

Expulsion requires the approval of two-thirds of the lawmakers present. This means, with 108 of the Assembly's 300 seats, the ruling party can block expulsion attempts.

Alternative ways

On the National Assembly’s e-petition board, there is an ongoing petition calls for the forced dissolution of the ruling party via a Constitutional Court trial.

The petition, uploaded Monday, claims that People Power Party lawmakers’ boycott of Yoon’s impeachment vote was tantamount to “a violation of the basic democratic order as a political party.”

“Such actions directly violate the principle of national sovereignty outlined in Article 1 of the Constitution and represent a betrayal of their role as representatives of the people,” the petitioner further asserted.