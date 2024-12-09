President's arrest possible in theory, but has many obstacles

The idea of a sitting president being arrested, once deemed unthinkable, now looms as a real possibility in South Korea.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who narrowly avoided impeachment Saturday, faces investigations from three of the nation’s major investigative agencies amid massive political backlash over his declaration of martial law last week. On Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Justice imposed a travel ban on President Yoon, making him the first sitting president in South Korean history to face such a measure.

Is all this pointing to Yoon’s possible arrest in the near future? How would such an unprecedented scenario unfold and what would it mean for the future of South Korea’s democracy?

Here’s a look.

Yoon’s arrest “legally” possible

South Korea has seen many former presidents arrested, but never a sitting president, as presidents are protected by criminal immunity during their term.

Article 84 of the Constitution states: "The president shall not be charged with a criminal offense during his tenure of office except for insurrection or treason."

The only presidents charged with treason -- Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo who led a military coup as military generals -- were investigated years after they stepped down from the top post.

However, Yoon is being accused of insurgency while in office.

After the president's declaration of martial law on the night of Dec. 3, troops were sent to the National Election Commission and the National Assembly.

Though reasons for the former were unspecified at the time, the latter had the clearer purpose of preventing lawmakers from striking down the martial law with a vote. Both bodies have Constitutional independence from the government, meaning Yoon's actions could be deemed unconstitutional.

An arrest is possible for "any criminal suspect (who) commits crimes punishable with death penalty, imprisonment with labor for an indefinite term, or imprisonment, with or without labor, for not less than three years," and if the suspect is likely to destroy evidence, escape, or has already escaped, according to Article 200-3 of the Criminal Procedure Act. Punishments for the act of leading, participating in or commanding insurrection, under Article 87 of the Criminal Act, include death and imprisonment for life.

In short, an incumbent president suspected of insurrection can be arrested for investigation from a strictly legal standpoint.