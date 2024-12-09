Home

[Exclusive] 'Martial troops felt something wrong. They took pause'

By Choi Si-young

Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 17:48

A military helicopter is about to land on the National Assembly grounds on Tuesday night following martial rule decree. (Yonhap) A military helicopter is about to land on the National Assembly grounds on Tuesday night following martial rule decree. (Yonhap)

The martial troops dispatched from the Defense Counterintelligence Command delayed getting to an election office in Suwon, Gyeeonggi Province, they were ordered to take over, because they had felt something was wrong, military sources said Monday.

"Those troops on the way to the office intentionally slowed their pace or made rest stops," they said. "They also were waiting on developments from the National Assembly," they told The Korea Herald, referring to the failed martial rule that aimed at taking over parliament and the National Election Commission.

This is the first time a revelation was made public shedding light on why some of the marital troops took pause and how it was carried out.

