[Today’s K-pop] BTS hits 1.9b views with ‘Dynamite’ music video

BTS surpassed the 1.9 billion view mark on YouTube with the music video for “Dynamite,” said label Big Hit Music Monday. It was the first time the band reached the milestone. “Dynamite” was rolled out in August 2020 and made a hotshot debut on Billboard’s Hot 100, a first for a K-pop artist. The upbeat single topped the main songs chart two more times and stayed on it for 32 weeks in total, setting records for a K-pop act. Meanwhile, solo albums from RM and Jin made The 25 Best K-Pop Albums of 2024 as picked by the staff of Billboard magazine and published on Saturday. On the top of the list was RM’s “Right Place, Wrong Person,” which the publication touted as “not just the best K-pop album of 2024” but “one of the year’s most daring musical statements across any genre.” At No. 23, Jin’s “Happy” is “an impressively realized pop-rock debut,” it wrote. Treasure to host fan concert in Seoul

Treasure will hold a fan concert in Seoul on March 29-30, 2025, label YG Entertainment announced Monday. The two-day gig “Special Moment” will be the band’s first such event in Korea in about 3 1/2 years and realizes what head producer Yang Hyunseok hinted at last week in the company’s plan for 2025. The 10-member act dropped the single “Last Night” last week and topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 11 regions as well as multiple real-time charts in Japan. In February next year, it plans to bring out its third EP, about 1 1/2 years after its second studio album “Reboot.” The LP earned double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan in July, logging 500,000 shipments in the country, a feat for a Korean-language album. The album was the band’s first million-seller, surpassing 1.7 million units. SHINee’s Onew drops prerelease from 4th solo EP

Onew of SHINee will give fans a sample of his upcoming fourth solo EP, dropping a B-side track from the album as a digital single Thursday, agency Griffin Entertainment said Monday. He will release the single “Manse,” reflecting his desire to cheer and celebrate despite the loneliness and stress of everyday life. Onew will be returning only three months after his previous solo EP “Flow.” He demonstrated his musical capabilities through the album, participating in producing and writing lyrics for all tracks and the album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 26 regions. On Saturday, he is slated to celebrate his birthday with a solo fan meetup in Seoul. Last month, he held a fan concert in Kanagawa, Japan, for the first time as a solo singer. Infinite to return in March

