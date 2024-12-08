Most Popular
[Breaking] Prosecution names President Yoon Suk Yeol as suspect
South Korean president under investigation for insurrectionBy Lee Sun-young
Published : Dec. 8, 2024 - 14:39
The Special Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday that President Yoon Suk Yeol is now a suspect facing potential charges of insurrection and abuse of power.
Park Se-hyun, head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office who leads the prosecution’s investigation into last week’s martial law turmoil, confirmed the news during a press briefing.
“We have received numerous complaints against President Yoon Suk Yeol, and we are conducting investigations accordingly. Procedurally, it is correct that a suspect is booked once a complaint or accusation is filed.”
Earlier Sunday, the prosecutors arrested former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun over his alleged role in the martial law situation. He was the first person to be brought into custody in the wake of the short-lived emergency military rule.
