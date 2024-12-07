Fury and frustration at failed impeachment spread overseas

A woman posts anti-Yoon Suk Yeol posters on Thursday as North American scholars join in criticism. (Graduate Students and Researchers Across North America)

The motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol failed in the National Assembly on Saturday, as all but three of the 108 members of the ruling People’s Power Party, abstained from voting.

The decision sparked widespread fury and frustration among overseas Koreans, who have directed their anger at the ruling party.

“I feel profound sadness,” Sun-ju Bully-Noh, who teaches Korean at the University of Burgundy in Dijon, France.

"I cannot understand why opinions are so divided in the face of such an obvious crime. How can we possibly explain this situation, which the entire world is watching so closely, to our children and students?" she told The Korea Herald after hearing the result.

“Those who have been entrusted by the world’s most exemplary democratic citizens to serve in the National Assembly have betrayed their duties and once again brought great disappointment to the public,” Bully-Noh continued.

She moved to France 27 years ago and was on her way to Paris to join a protest against President Yoon Suk Yeol, for which about 300 people had signed up.

"We’re supposed to meet at 3 p.m., but we’re arranging to gather earlier. It’s pouring in Paris, but everyone will arrive soaked in the rain because we are deeply saddened," she added.

Following Yoon's sudden declaration of martial law, Bully-Noh joined nearly 900 overseas professors and researchers in signing a statement under the name "Overseas Professors and Researchers Concerned About Korea’s Present and Future," expressing deep concern about the nation’s trajectory.