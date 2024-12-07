Home

[Photo news] Deeply divided nation

By Lee Ji-yoon

Published : Dec. 7, 2024 - 17:11

The road near the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, is filled with thousands of citizens demanding the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap) The road near the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, is filled with thousands of citizens demanding the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap)

Mass rallies are held in two symbolic Seoul districts, Yeouido and Gwanghwamun, minutes before a parliamentary vote on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, offering sharply contrasting views of South Korea.

College students hold an anti-Yoon rally in Yeouido. (Yonhap) College students hold an anti-Yoon rally in Yeouido. (Yonhap)
Conservative groups gather in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, to oppose Yoon’s impeachment. (Yonhap) Conservative groups gather in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, to oppose Yoon’s impeachment. (Yonhap)

