[Photo news] Deeply divided nation

Most Popular
-
1
Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position
-
2
[Latest Updates] Martial law fallout
-
3
Yoon needs to be stopped from exercising power as president: ruling party head
-
4
South Korean military says will not obey another martial law
-
5
President Yoon Suk Yeol says will entrust state affairs to ruling party
-
6
Why did martial law troops go to National Election Commission?
-
7
Rights group claims proof of 2nd martial law declaration
-
8
Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association issues statement against NewJeans
-
9
[Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe
-
10
Nobel Prize winner Han Kang expresses shock over martial law news
[Photo news] Deeply divided nationBy Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Dec. 7, 2024 - 17:11
Mass rallies are held in two symbolic Seoul districts, Yeouido and Gwanghwamun, minutes before a parliamentary vote on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, offering sharply contrasting views of South Korea.
More from Headlines
-
Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe
-
Bill to investigate Kim Keon Hee fails to pass
-
Conservative professors, ex-diplomats oppose President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment