Early end to Yoon’s term unavoidable: ruling party chief

Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the ruling People Power Party, said Saturday an early end to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s term was “unavoidable,” but he did not specifically mention impeachment.

Speaking to reporters immediately after Yoon’s address to the nation at 10 a.m., Han said the president was “in a situation where he is unable to perform his normal duties as a president.”

“An early end to the president’s term appears unavoidable,” he said.

In his address, Yoon said he would leave it to the ruling party and the government to together manage the running of the country.

The ruling party leader was also set to meet with Prime Minister Han Duk-soo, who would be acting president if Yoon is impeached, later that morning.

The National Assembly is to vote on a bill to impeach Yoon later Saturday.