Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment vote looms large

    Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment vote looms large
  2. 2

    Impeachment motion to be voted on Saturday

    Impeachment motion to be voted on Saturday
  3. 3

    In Yoon's martial law speech, a window into his troubling worldview

    In Yoon's martial law speech, a window into his troubling worldview
  4. 4

    How Yoon’s fate could unfold under 4 scenarios

    How Yoon’s fate could unfold under 4 scenarios
  5. 5

    Yoon needs to be stopped from exercising power as president: ruling party head

    Yoon needs to be stopped from exercising power as president: ruling party head
  1. 6

    Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position

    Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position
  2. 7

    Protests sweep South Korea as calls for Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation intensify

    Protests sweep South Korea as calls for Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation intensify
  3. 8

    Assembly passes motion to impeach state audit chief, top prosecutors

    Assembly passes motion to impeach state audit chief, top prosecutors
  4. 9

    Ruling party to vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment bill; Leader demands Yoon quit party

    Ruling party to vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment bill; Leader demands Yoon quit party
  5. 10

    Rights group claims proof of 2nd martial law declaration

    Rights group claims proof of 2nd martial law declaration
지나쌤

Affinity Equity to acquire rental car business from Lotte in W1.6tr deal

By Hwang Joo-young

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 18:46

    • Link copied

(Lotte Rental) (Lotte Rental)

South Korean retail giant Lotte Group said Friday that it has picked Affinity Equity Partners, the Hong Kong-based private equity firm, as the preferred bidder to acquire its rental car business, Lotte Rental, in a 1.6 trillion won ($1.12 billion) deal.

The deal involves a combined 56.2 percent stake in Lotte Rental owned by its hotel subsidiaries, Hotel Lotte and Busan Lotte Hotel.

The latest deal comes amid growing concerns over a potential liquidity crisis at the nation’s sixth-largest conglomerate.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay debts incurred by the group’s hotel businesses, as well as to fund global expansion efforts and enhance the Lotte brand internationally, the group said.

“Since the rental business does not align with the group’s growth strategy, we decided to proceed with the sale,” a Lotte official said. “Looking ahead, Lotte plans to foster the mobility sector, one of its four new growth engines, focusing on technology-driven businesses such as electric vehicle charging and autonomous driving.”

Affinity Equity Partners plans to operate Lotte Rental as a separate entity from SK Rent-a-Car, which it acquired in August. The company said it will continue using the Lotte brand for the next three years and commit to ensuring job security for employees.

More from Headlines