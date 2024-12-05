Some train, subway lines disrupted amid railway workers' strike

Commuters pack the platform at Sindorim Station in southwestern Seoul on Thursday, as a railway strike disrupts services. A digital sign overhead alerts passengers to delays and schedule adjustments. (Yonhap)

Some train and subway lines across South Korea experienced delays and cancellations Thursday after unionized workers of the national railway operator launched an indefinite general strike.

Subway Lines 1, 3 and 4 in the capital area, as well as high-speed KTX trains and regular trains, were being delayed or canceled as workers of the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) began a strike to demand better pay and additional hiring, the first such walkout since September 2023.

At Seoul Station, passengers were informed via public announcements that two scheduled trains to Busan -- set to depart at 8:12 a.m. and 8:26 a.m. -- had been canceled.

KTX-Sancheon trains departing from Masan and Pohang in the southeast reported six-minute delays.

Commuters faced additional challenges during the busy morning rush hour. Subway Line 1 platforms at Seoul Station were overcrowded, with frustrated passengers attempting to board successive trains, many of which were already at full capacity.

At Bupyeong Station in Incheon, west of Seoul, an office worker surnamed Kim voiced his frustrations, explaining that the subway was his only option for commuting.

"I left for work at the same time as usual but the train was delayed by 15 minutes," he said.

A passenger surnamed Park, who boarded the subway at Yatap Station in Seongnam, south of Seoul, said he had been worried about the strike but expressed relief that his morning commute had been relatively smooth.

"I just hope there are no big disruptions, as I have to continue to use the subway to commute to work."

A KORAIL official said some delays in subways or trains during the morning rush hour were normal and unrelated to the general strike.

KORAIL has implemented emergency transport measures, deploying all available personnel and resources to mitigate the impact on commuters.

Meanwhile, the government has activated a 24-hour joint transportation task force, working in collaboration with local governments and related agencies to manage the situation.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the operation rate of subways and passenger and cargo trains had reached 77.6 percent of normal levels as of 3 p.m. on the first day of the general strike. The operation rate for subways in the capital area stood at 83.3 percent.

The strike participation rate reached 22.1 percent, with 2,870 of a total of 12,994 employees taking part, the ministry said.

Efforts to avert the strike fell short during last-minute talks held on Wednesday, as KORAIL and the union failed to reach a compromise. However, the union has indicated its willingness to return to the negotiating table if KORAIL management changes its course. (Yonhap)