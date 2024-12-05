[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose surpasses 500m views in record time with ‘APT.’ video

(Credit: The Black Label) (Credit: The Black Label)

Rose of Blackpink amassed 500 million views on YouTube with the music video for “APT.,” her agency The Black Label said Thursday. She achieved the feat in less than 48 days breaking the record for a K-pop artist. “APT.,” featuring Bruno Mars, came out on Oct. 18 and swept all music charts at home and abroad. The catchy tune is enjoying a six-week stay on Billboard’s Hot 100, having peaked at No. 8, the highest spot for a K-pop female solo singer. It also entered the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 4, another record for a K-pop female soloist. She is set to drop her first solo full album “Rose” on Friday which will consist of 12 tracks, including the mega hit and another prerelease, “Number One Girl.” BTS most streamed K-pop artist in 2024: Spotify

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS generated the most plays on Spotify this year among K-pop artists, according to the platform’s annual Wrapped report published Thursday. The group logged 3.9 billion hits on the music platform. Jungkook and Jimin claimed the No. 2 and No. 4 spots on the list, respectively, as solo singers. Jimin’s “Who,” which fronted his second solo album “Muse,” was the most-streamed song on Spotify in 2024, not only from a K-pop act but also from all over Asia. With over 1.1 billion plays, it ranks 17th overall on Spotify’s list of top songs streamed worldwide. “Who” has stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 19 consecutive weeks, ranking No. 56 this week and peaking at No. 12. Trailing behind “Who” on the K-pop singles list are solo endeavors from Jungkook and V: Jungkook’s “Seven (feat. Latto)” and “Standing Next To You,” as well as V’s “Love Me Again.” Illit hits high on Apple Music’s annual chart with debut song

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Illit’s debut single “Magnetic” was No. 25 on Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2024: Global published Wednesday in the US. The song hit the highest spot from a K-pop artist on the annual list and also topped the top songs list by country in Korea and Taiwan. The group’s debut song was chosen for a series of best song lists this year, including NME’s The 50 Best Songs of 2024, ranking No. 27. “Magnetic” is the focus track from its first EP “Super Real Me” and is the first debut song from a K-pop singer to enter Billboard’s Hot 100. The song has stayed on Billboard’s Global excl. US and Global 200 for 35 weeks straight and is a contender for Top Global K-Pop Song at 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Ex-CIX Jinyoung finds new agency: report

(Credit: C9 Entertainment) (Credit: C9 Entertainment)