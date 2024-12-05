Protests sweep South Korea as calls for Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation intensify

Sookmyung Women's University students hold a rally Thursday in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, calling for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his sudden declaration of martial law on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Mass protests and calls for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol are spreading across South Korea, with citizens from diverse sectors -- including education, religion, NGOs and the arts -- staging candlelight vigils and rallies denouncing his controversial declaration of martial law. This marks the largest nationwide candlelight protest movement since the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2016.

The wave of dissent has been particularly pronounced among university students and faculty, who have joined the chorus demanding Yoon’s resignation.

Seoul National University, South Korea’s top university and President Yoon's alma mater, issued a statement Thursday condemning the martial law declaration, stating, “It is clear that the declaration of emergency martial law is an act that tramples on the liberal democratic constitutional order of Korea. We are willing to resist authority if the state does not uphold democratic values.”

The association has planned a student general assembly to collect broader opinions on the unfolding situation. Meanwhile, SNU faculty expressed grave concern, describing the incident as a “political crisis” in an urgent statement issued on behalf of its president.

Similar protests have emerged at other universities, including Yonsei University, Korea University, Dongguk University, Konkuk University and Hongik University. Faculty and student organizations criticized Yoon's rationale for the martial law declaration, calling it a threat to South Korea’s constitutional democracy.

Civic organizations, including the Korean Federation of Trade Unions and the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, held a large-scale candlelight rally at Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on Wednesday night. An estimated 2,000 people gathered to voice their opposition to Yoon’s brief attempt to impose martial law, with many demanding his immediate resignation.