Protests sweep South Korea as calls for Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation intensify
Universities, civic groups and religious leaders demand Yoon’s resignationBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Dec. 5, 2024 - 15:00
Mass protests and calls for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol are spreading across South Korea, with citizens from diverse sectors -- including education, religion, NGOs and the arts -- staging candlelight vigils and rallies denouncing his controversial declaration of martial law. This marks the largest nationwide candlelight protest movement since the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2016.
The wave of dissent has been particularly pronounced among university students and faculty, who have joined the chorus demanding Yoon’s resignation.
Seoul National University, South Korea’s top university and President Yoon's alma mater, issued a statement Thursday condemning the martial law declaration, stating, “It is clear that the declaration of emergency martial law is an act that tramples on the liberal democratic constitutional order of Korea. We are willing to resist authority if the state does not uphold democratic values.”
The association has planned a student general assembly to collect broader opinions on the unfolding situation. Meanwhile, SNU faculty expressed grave concern, describing the incident as a “political crisis” in an urgent statement issued on behalf of its president.
Similar protests have emerged at other universities, including Yonsei University, Korea University, Dongguk University, Konkuk University and Hongik University. Faculty and student organizations criticized Yoon's rationale for the martial law declaration, calling it a threat to South Korea’s constitutional democracy.
Civic organizations, including the Korean Federation of Trade Unions and the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, held a large-scale candlelight rally at Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on Wednesday night. An estimated 2,000 people gathered to voice their opposition to Yoon’s brief attempt to impose martial law, with many demanding his immediate resignation.
The religious community has also spoken out against Yoon’s actions. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea called on the president to “explain the incident, sincerely apologize to the people, and take responsibility.” The National Council of Churches in Korea declared the martial law decree unconstitutional, demanding that Yoon “kneel down and apologize,” and asserting that “his sins do not disappear despite his retraction of the law.”
Cultural and artistic organizations have also voiced outrage. The Seoul Theater Association condemned the government’s actions in a statement, accusing it of executing “a rebellion against the people.”
As protests continue to gain momentum nationwide, the controversial decree has unified a wide range of groups in a rare show of collective resistance, with a poll showing seven out of 10 Koreans believe Yoon should be removed from office over the martial law debacle.
According to the poll conducted by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, 73.6 percent of 504 Korean respondents aged 18 and older nationwide supported the president's impeachment, while 24 percent opposed the idea, and 2.4 percent said they were unsure.
Yoon, in a move that plunged the nation into turmoil, declared emergency martial law late Tuesday night, only to revoke it the next morning after the parliament struck it down in a unanimous vote. Six opposition parties have since formed a united front to impeach him. A parliamentary vote on his impeachment is to take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Staff reporter Choi Jae-hee contributed to this article. -- Ed.
