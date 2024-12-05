Most Popular
Entry into motor sports ‘natural evolution for Genesis’
Hyundai Motor’s luxury brand unveils new high-performance prototypeBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Dec. 5, 2024 - 14:51
Hyundai Motor’s premium brand Genesis has officially announced its entrance into motor sports by launching its team Genesis Magma Racing and a prototype of its racing car, pinpointing the brand’s broader vision to redefine luxury.
Laying out a fresh vision for the future of the brand’s high-performance motor sports cars, Genesis unveiled the GMR-001 Hypercar, a high-performance prototype that dons its design philosophy of athletic elegance during the world premiere held at the Armani Hotel Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
“This entry into motorsport is a natural evolution for Genesis,” said Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis and chief design officer at Hyundai Motor Group.
“As we look to push the boundaries of our brand, motorsport allows us to bring the spirit of hyperspeed -- which drives how we create and innovate -- in a way that aligns perfectly with our core values: audacious, progressive and distinctly Korean.”
Genesis noted that the GMR-001 Hypercar’s sleek, horizontal lights wrapping around the front and rear are aerodynamic and underline the brand’s minimalist design principles while enhancing visual impact.
Inspired by Genesis’ Magma lineup, the automaker said the GMR-001 Hypercar’s distinctive black finish and design signals a powerful new era for Genesis performance vehicles. In March this year, Genesis announced the Magma expansion to develop high-performance luxury cars.
“The GMR-001 Hypercar and our Magma models represent a fusion of Genesis’ performance ambitions with our design-driven DNA,” said Donckerwolke.
“From the intense orange of Magma, symbolizing Korean passion and energy, to the precision engineering behind each component, we are entering a new chapter, where speed meets elegance.”
According to Genesis, its racing team will compete at the World Endurance Championship in 2026 and the International Motor Sports Association’s SportsCar Championship in 2027 to position the brand on some of the world’s toughest challenging tracks and boast its engineering expertise and endurance capabilities. Hyundai Motorsport, which has taken charge of the South Korean auto conglomerate’s global race and rally activities for over ten years, will support the Genesis motor sports operations.
Genesis also debuted the logo of team Genesis Magma Racing during the event. The logo was inspired by the Hangeul and incorporates the consonants of Magma’s Korean spelling.
“The logo seamlessly blends innovation with cultural authenticity, symbolizing the brand’s distinctly Korean identity and its bold entry into motorsport,” said Donckerwolke.
On the sidelines of the main unveiling, Genesis displayed five Magma concept models -- the GV80 Coupe Concept, the G80 EV Magma Concept, the GV60 Magma Concept, the X Gran Berlinetta Concept and the X Gran Racer VGT Concept -- to showcase the brand’s pursuit of excellence in design, innovation and performance.
