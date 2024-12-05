Entry into motor sports ‘natural evolution for Genesis’

Hyundai Motor officials, including Chief Design Officer Luc Donckerwolke (fourth from right), pose with the GMR-001 Hypercar, the prototype of Genesis Magma Racing's new high-performance racing car, at the Armani Hotel Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor’s premium brand Genesis has officially announced its entrance into motor sports by launching its team Genesis Magma Racing and a prototype of its racing car, pinpointing the brand’s broader vision to redefine luxury.

Laying out a fresh vision for the future of the brand’s high-performance motor sports cars, Genesis unveiled the GMR-001 Hypercar, a high-performance prototype that dons its design philosophy of athletic elegance during the world premiere held at the Armani Hotel Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

“This entry into motorsport is a natural evolution for Genesis,” said Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis and chief design officer at Hyundai Motor Group.

“As we look to push the boundaries of our brand, motorsport allows us to bring the spirit of hyperspeed -- which drives how we create and innovate -- in a way that aligns perfectly with our core values: audacious, progressive and distinctly Korean.”

Genesis noted that the GMR-001 Hypercar’s sleek, horizontal lights wrapping around the front and rear are aerodynamic and underline the brand’s minimalist design principles while enhancing visual impact.

Inspired by Genesis’ Magma lineup, the automaker said the GMR-001 Hypercar’s distinctive black finish and design signals a powerful new era for Genesis performance vehicles. In March this year, Genesis announced the Magma expansion to develop high-performance luxury cars.