Unionized railway workers to go on strike from Thursday

Labor and management of Korea Railroad Corp. hold wage negotiations in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Unionized workers of Korea Railroad Corp., the national railway operator, said Wednesday they will go on an indefinite general strike this week, demanding higher pay and a bigger workforce, as wage negotiations broke down.

The protest will began from Thursday, they added.

KORAIL and the union started last-minute negotiations earlier in the day but failed to reach an agreement.

It will be the first strike by the railway union since September last year.

The walkout, if implemented, is expected to affect the operations of high-speed KTX trains and regular train services across the country, as well as subway services in the capital area.

The minister of land, infrastructure and transport, Park Sang-woo, has instructed authorities to maximize the use of all available transport resources, including express and inter-city buses, taxis and domestic flights, to minimize inconveniences, the ministry said.

The ministry said it plans to mobilize additional personnel for the operation of KTX and metropolitan subway services during peak commuting hours to accommodate passengers.

The government also plans to operate a 24-hour joint transportation task force with related agencies and local governments until the railway strike ends, it added.

Meanwhile, KORAIL also came up with responsive measures against the planned strike, including setting up a 24-hour emergency team and mobilizing officials with experience in operating KTX and subway trains.

It will also strengthen its customer services, such as sending mobile notifications and making announcements at train stations. (Yonhap)