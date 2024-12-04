Seoul defense chief offers to resign over martial rule

Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun offered to step down Wednesday shortly after the Democratic Party of Korea filed an impeachment bill against him over his role in President Yoon Suk Yeol declaring martial law a day prior.

In a brief text message, the South Korean defense minister said he accepts full responsibility for all events related to Tuesday’s martial law declaration and that he told the president he intended to resign.

Kim said all members of the country’s armed forces who were mobilized while the martial law was in effect were acting under his direction and that he alone was solely responsible for all that happened.

Kim apologized to the South Korean people for the chaos and confusion caused by the martial law.

The Ministry of National Defense confirmed earlier Wednesday that Kim advised Yoon to impose martial law, which was opposed by all other members of the Cabinet including the prime minister, according to reports.

The Democratic Party asked the defense minister to appear for questioning at the meeting of the Assembly defense committee slated for Thursday.