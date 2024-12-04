[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ RM makes Rolling Stone’s best album list

(Credit: Big Hit Music, BIFF) (Credit: Big Hit Music, BIFF)

The second solo album from RM was picked as one of “The 100 Best Albums of 2024” by Rolling Stone magazine. The American publication ranked the album “Right Place, Wrong Person” at No. 88, writing, “His lyrical ride is made even more mind-expanding by the music laid down by RM and his collaborators. (The album) is psychedelia-tinged and soulful, its lyrics’ intense self-interrogation balanced by music that feels like an invite to further explorations.” The BTS leader was the only K-pop artist on the list. The album made a series of best album lists in the first half of this year, including those of Billboard, Rolling Stone and NME, and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 5 in June. Meanwhile, a documentary film of the making of the album will premiere Thursday, coming to cinemas in more than 90 countries. Blackpink’s Rose extends stay on Billboard’s single chart

Rose of Blackpink is spending her sixth consecutive week on Billboard’s Hot 100, as “APT.” ranked No. 22 on the chart dated Dec. 7. The Bruno Mars collaboration slid down seven rungs but stayed strong on the singles chart after debuting at No. 8, while her other release “Number One Girl” debuted atop its Bubbling Under Hot 100. Both songs are prereleases from her upcoming first solo studio album “Rosie,” which is due out Friday. To mark the release of the LP, a pop-up store will open in Seoul on Thursday and run until Dec. 11, her agency The Black Label said Wednesday. Fans will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise at the store. The album will consist of 12 tracks, all of which Rose participated in writing. Ateez to host media art exhibit

A media art show inspired by Ateez will run in Seoul from Dec. 12 to Jan. 19, 2025, agency KQ Entertainment said Wednesday. The digital art exhibit themed after a role-playing game, dubbed Destiny’s Memories, will offer visitors a healing fantasy and make the most of a three-story building. Separately, the eight-member act’s 11th EP “Golden Hour: Part 2” ranked No. 24 on the Billboard 200. The album debuted atop the main albums chart the previous week along with four more Billboard charts, including the Artist 100. The band also earned a nomination from the 2024 Billboard Music Awards with its second album “The World Ep. Fin: Will” for the Top K-Pop Album category. The LP came out in 2023 and became the group's first chart-topper on Billboard 200. JYP Entertainment ranks high on Time’s inaugural sustainability list

