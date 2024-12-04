Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
  2. 2

    President Yoon Suk Yeol declares end to martial law after six-hour chaos

    President Yoon Suk Yeol declares end to martial law after six-hour chaos
  3. 3

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief
  4. 4

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law
  5. 5

    What unfolded on Tuesday night in Seoul: A timeline

    What unfolded on Tuesday night in Seoul: A timeline
  1. 6

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years
  2. 7

    Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law

    Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law
  3. 8

    Main opposition to push for impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol

    Main opposition to push for impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol
  4. 9

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders
  5. 10

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?
지나쌤

Religious groups denounce ‘antidemocratic’ martial law order

By Choi Si-young

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 12:02

    • Link copied

Soldiers at the National Assembly following a martial law decree on early Wednesday. (Yonhap) Soldiers at the National Assembly following a martial law decree on early Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Religious groups in South Korea joined a growing voice denouncing the short-lived martial law order that lasted about three hours through early Wednesday.

“We the Methodists cannot be but shocked at the sudden martial law proclamation. It’s an affront to democracy,” said Kim Chung-suk, president bishop of the Korea Methodist Church, which represents some 1.2 million Methodists in Korea.

“The martial law is a betrayal of the trust people have given to the government. And it is unconstitutional, befitting a dictatorship,” Kim added in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Korean Church Human Rights Center echoed a similar sentiment, saying the martial law order was not only undemocratic but that Christians will topple the Yoon government should it continue to not heed the voice of the people.

The center grew out of the National Council of Churches in Korea, one of the four largest Christian groups in Korea, in September.

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday, citing government paralysis prompted by the opposition-controlled National Assembly. The National Assembly voted down the decree, leading Yoon to announce the lifting of martial law per the Constitution early Wednesday morning.

More from Headlines