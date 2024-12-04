Tuesday's developments lawmakers' 'martial law predictions'

The notion that a democratic-era South Korean president would declare martial law in a non-combat situation would’ve appeared far-fetched even a day ago.

But what had been dismissed by the presidential office as a cock-and-bull story to "shake the administration" became reality Tuesday night, as the country saw emergency martial law declared for the first time since the days of military dictatorship.

Now some people are questioning whether members of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea may have had at least a rough idea of what was to come, as several of them had been suggesting the possibility of martial law in recent months.

Rep. Kim Min-seok was among the first in the opposition to throw out the idea, during the Aug. 17 meeting of the Supreme Council member of the DPK.

"It is my certainty, with evidence, that (Yoon) replacing the minister of national defense with (a minister who would be a) 'gag on the opposition' is a preparation for the martial law, with localized combat (with North Korea) in consideration," he had said, vowing that the party would thwart any attempt to impose martial law.

He was referring to the current Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, a long-time confidante of Yoon, who had just been nominated to the position of defense chief at the time.

Rep. Kim continued to raise allegations of the Yoon administration's plans for martial law, and proposed a revision of the Martial Law Act on Sept. 20 which would have mandated parliamentary consent for a president to declare martial law.

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition, also said on Sept. 1 that he had heard rumors of plans to declare martial law, and then immediately arrest and detain lawmakers to stop them from requesting the president to lift the martial law.

Both the presidential office and the ruling party decried such accusations as groundless.

The presidential office on Sept. 2 called on Lee to "stake his party leadership position on his claims."

Han Dong-hoon, the ruling party leader who was among the first to decry Yoon's martial law on Tuesday, demanded Lee to present evidence of his claims. "Are you saying the president is preparing a martial law without our knowledge? If so, please let us know. If so, please provide evidence."

Then-Defense Minister candidate Kim also had also denied accusations of a potential martial law, during the Sept. 2 confirmation hearing at the National Assembly.

"Would our military even follow martial law? I wouldn't, to be honest. This issue of martial law is outdated. I wouldn't worry," he said. Ironically, he was the one who reportedly suggested declaring martial law to the president on Tuesday.