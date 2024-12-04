[Breaking] South Korean troops return to bases as martial law to end

Lawmakers watch President Yoon Suk Yeol deliver address to the nation at around 4:28 a.m. Wednesday at the National Assembly plenary hall. (Yonhap)

Troops deployed for martial law returned to their bases as President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed to lift the martial law he declared about six hours ago late Tuesday.

According to the South Korean military, all troops had been called back to their bases as of 4:22 a.m. Wednesday.

The South Korean military added it continued to maintain high vigilance and that nothing unusual was observed in North Korea.