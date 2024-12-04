[Breaking] South Korean troops return to bases as martial law to end

Most Popular
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief
Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law
South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years
Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law
Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders
Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?
Assembly speaker declares martial law as invalid
Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
Seoul police agency issues level B emergency following martial law
[Breaking] South Korean troops return to bases as martial law to endBy Kim Arin
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 04:45
Troops deployed for martial law returned to their bases as President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed to lift the martial law he declared about six hours ago late Tuesday.
According to the South Korean military, all troops had been called back to their bases as of 4:22 a.m. Wednesday.
The South Korean military added it continued to maintain high vigilance and that nothing unusual was observed in North Korea.
