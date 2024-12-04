Full text of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreeing to lift martial law

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
-
2
'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief
-
3
Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law
-
4
South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years
-
5
Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law
-
6
Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders
-
7
Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?
-
8
Assembly speaker declares martial law as invalid
-
9
Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
-
10
Seoul police agency issues level B emergency following martial law
Full text of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreeing to lift martial lawBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 04:39
Below is a full, unofficial translation of President Yoon Suk Yeol's statement issued on Wednesday, announcing that the declaration of emergency martial law is lifted.
Last night at 11 p.m., I declared a state of emergency martial law with a determined will to save the nation, in response to anti-state forces that were paralyzing the essential functions of the state and undermining the liberal democratic constitutional order. However, just a moment ago, the National Assembly requested the lifting of martial law, and I have withdrawn the military forces that were deployed for martial law duties.
I will immediately accept the National Assembly's request and lift the martial law through the Cabinet. However, I convened the Cabinet right away, but due to the early hour, the quorum has not yet been met, so I will lift the martial law as soon as the necessary members arrive.
I urge the National Assembly to immediately cease the repeated impeachment attempts, legislative manipulation, and budget abuse that have paralyzed the functions of the state. Thank you.
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
[Breaking] President Yoon Suk Yeol says he will lift martial law
-
What unfolded on Tuesday night in Seoul: A timeline
-
Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law