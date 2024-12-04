Home

Full text of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreeing to lift martial law

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 04:39

    • Link copied

Below is a full, unofficial translation of President Yoon Suk Yeol's statement issued on Wednesday, announcing that the declaration of emergency martial law is lifted.

(Yonhap) (Yonhap)

Last night at 11 p.m., I declared a state of emergency martial law with a determined will to save the nation, in response to anti-state forces that were paralyzing the essential functions of the state and undermining the liberal democratic constitutional order. However, just a moment ago, the National Assembly requested the lifting of martial law, and I have withdrawn the military forces that were deployed for martial law duties.

I will immediately accept the National Assembly's request and lift the martial law through the Cabinet. However, I convened the Cabinet right away, but due to the early hour, the quorum has not yet been met, so I will lift the martial law as soon as the necessary members arrive.

I urge the National Assembly to immediately cease the repeated impeachment attempts, legislative manipulation, and budget abuse that have paralyzed the functions of the state. Thank you.

