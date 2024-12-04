Home

[Breaking] Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung calls martial law declaration 'unconstitutional'

By Choi Jeong-yoon

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 02:16

Following the passage of a resolution demanding the revocation of martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is expressing his position at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, in the early hours of Dec. 4. (Yonhap) Following the passage of a resolution demanding the revocation of martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is expressing his position at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, in the early hours of Dec. 4. (Yonhap)

Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung issued a stern warning to those who comply with the President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law orders.

Lee harshly criticized President Yoon’s decision to declare martial law, calling it “illegal and unconstitutional, with no practical prerequisites to justify such an extreme measure.”

He further addressed the military and police, stating, “From this moment on, the president’s orders stemming from the illegal martial law declaration are clear violations of the Constitution and the law, making them undeniably unlawful. Following such unlawful orders from the president is, in itself, an illegal act.”

“Obeying an unconstitutional and unlawful order from a superior also makes one an accomplice. From this very moment, I urge the members of the armed forces and the police to swiftly return to their original positions and fulfill their rightful duties. You must follow the orders of the people, who are the true sovereigns of this nation,” Lee added.

Such comments come after the opposition-led National Assembly voted to revoke President Yoon Suk Yeol’s emergency martial law declaration about 2 1/2 hours after it was made. All 190 lawmakers present supported the motion.

Under South Korean law, the president is required to lift a martial law declaration if the National Assembly votes for its revocation.

